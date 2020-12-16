Holiday travel sees decrease amid the pandemic

(KEYC) - Holiday travel is going to look different this year due to the coronvirus pandemic.
Traditionally a good time for airlines, trains and transportation industry as a whole, this year, the pandemic has hit the travel industry hard.
There are fewer people are interested in traveling out of the country, state or even county.
One of many businesses trying to adapt is Landline Company to the everchanging pandemic.
Landline Company is a ground transportation business that takes you from Mankato or the surrounding area to Minneapolis−St. Paul International Airport.
The ground transportation company has partnered with Sun Country Airlines and created Landline Select, calling it a convenience that’s an industry first.
”You can book it through Sun Country or you can book it through Landline.com, but we actually come to your house and pick you up. We limit the capacity and it is a suburban instead of a bus, but we limit the capacity to just who you booked with so we can guarantee you a socially distanced travel experience to the airport,” Landline Company co-founder and CEO, David Sunde said.
River’s Edge Hospital and Clinic in St. Peter advises that you don’t travel in the midst of a pandemic. If you do decide to take that risk, they offer one tip to make an informed decision.
”Before traveling, it is important to check that state’s travel requirements and visitor requirements. A lot of states still have restrictions for nonresidents coming into the state, where once you enter the state, you may have to quarantine for fourteen days. So, that is probably the number one thing to check before you travel,” River’s Edge Hospital and Clinic in St. Pete chief experience officer, Stephanie Holden said.
River’s Edge is still urging people to stay home during the holiday season, wear a mask, physically distance yourself and wash your hands to try and contain the coronavirus.
