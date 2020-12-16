Lake Crystal man charged in hit-and-run crash

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - A Lake Crystal man is charged in a hit and run accident in November that injured another driver.
Court documents say the victim told police she was waiting to turn left onto Riverfront Drive in Mankato when another vehicle accelerated through the intersection, entered the oncoming lane and crashed into the front of her vehicle. Surveillance video showed the driver fleeing the scene.
The victim’s vehicle had to be towed from the crash site. She was treated by first responders at the scene.
The driver was later identified as 27-year-old Tre Waits. During a search of his vehicle, officers reported finding heroin and marijuana. He is charged with 3rd and 5th-degree drug possession, criminal vehicular operation, and two counts of failing to stop at a collision.
