Mankato Salvation Army shows thanks to assisted-living community staff members

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army has been saying thank you to staff at assisted living communities around the area.
All week they’ve been delivering pizzas to staff to show their gratitude for the work they do.
Over 100 pies have been delivered to eleven assisted living communities in Blue Earth County with just one more stop Thursday at another facility.
“They’ve had to provide an even more intense level of service to the most vulnerable in our population,” said Mankato Salvation Army Lt. Andy Wheeler. “We just wanted to take a moment and say ‘thank you.’ You’ve done a great job and we know we couldn’t do anything we do without people like them taking care of the seniors in our communities. So it’s just a simple thing for us to do but we wanted to thank them.”
Just a reminder: Salvation Army red kettle collections continue through Christmas Eve and your donation could be matched
Every five, ten and twenty dollar donation in our area will be doubled.
