MDA to continue monitoring emerald ash borer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While federal officials have announced deregulation of emerald ash borer beginning next year, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture says it will continue regulations.
The invasive insect that kills ash trees was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009. Federal officials announced this week they will stop regulating the disease beginning January 14. But state officials say they will continue monitoring for EAB in uninfested areas, quarantining newly infested counties, and regulating the movement of wood products. Currently, 25 of Minnesota’s 87 counties are infested with emerald ash borer.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.