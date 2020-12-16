MDH: 92 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 2,279 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 2,279 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 386,412. Of those total cases, 29,220 are health care workers.
There have been 92 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The fatalities include residents from Brown, Cottonwood, and Jackson Counties. 54 of the deaths occurred in long-term care facilities. The statewide death toll is now at 4,575. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 2,982.
There are 356,384 people who are no longer isolated.
19,980 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 4,323 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 4,985,470.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 1,986 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 260,251.
There have been 14 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 3,354.
200,778 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,294,664 people have been tested statewide.
