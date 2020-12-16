MDH issues $10,000 penalty, suspends license of Crow Wing County restaurant

MERRIFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Health announced Wednesday night that it has taken regulatory action against a Crow Wing County restaurant that has repeatedly violated Executive Order 20-99.
The state’s health department says that Mission Tavern, located in Merrifield, has been issued a $10,000 administrative penalty and a notice that its license has been suspended.
Gov. Tim Walz issued Executive Order 20-99 on Nov. 18, which prohibited bars and restaurants from offering on-site dining between 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. Walz also announced Wednesday that the restrictions would be extended beyond the holidays.
In a news release, MDH says that it determined Mission Tavern had allowed on-site consumption on Nov. 25, which violated Executive Order 20-99. In response, MDH issued a cease-and-desist order on Nov. 30, with the establishment coming into compliance with the order soon after.
Mission Tavern then reportedly reopened for on-site dining Friday, with MDH issuing another cease-and-desist order.
Due to the repeated and willful nature of Mission Tavern’s noncompliance, MDH says it has issued a $10,000 administrative penalty and a license suspension notice.
“We’ve said many times that we look at regulatory actions as a last resort,” MDH Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff said. “COVID-19 has impacted all of us, including small business owners. Despite those challenges, the vast majority are doing their best to help slow down the spread of the virus. They recognize that operating out of compliance with COVID-related requirements can put at risk the health of employees and customers, as demonstrated again today when Minnesota reported another 92 deaths. We owe it to those businesses to have a consistent and fair enforcement approach for those requirements.
The action by the health department comes on a day when over 100 businesses across the state said that they will reopen despite the governor’s extension of Executive Order 20-99.
