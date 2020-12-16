Over 200 businesses set to defy Governor’s Orders, reopen Friday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - At least 150 Minnesota business are reopening their doors despite the current COVID-19 restrictions.
The mass reopening event is organized by the Reopen Minnesota Coalition. encouraging greater Minnesota businesses to reopen today and metro businesses to reopen Friday.
The organization released a list of businesses that signed up, with some choosing to remain anonymous. In our region, Charley’s Restaurant in Mankato is set to reopen. Others who chose to remain anonymous include bars and restaurants in Cottonwood and Faribault Counties, and a fitness center in Waseca County. Businesses that do violate Governor Walz’s order could face a fine of up to $25,000.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.