Santa Claus is coming to North Mankato Taylor Library

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Santa Claus is coming to town. North Mankato that is, courtesy of the North Mankato Taylor Library.
This Friday night, Santa will leave the library on Belgrade Avenue at 6:00 p.m. and will make his way through various North Mankato neighborhoods. It’s an effort to bring something familiar to a holiday that looks a lot different from year’s past.
“It’s a way to bring Santa to the kids, people can get outside, safely distance themselves, and wave and say hello to him, as we are driving through,” says Katie Heintz, Director of North Mankato Taylor Library.
Santa will be waving from the back of the city truck, he will have a police escort so you should be able to see him coming. You can find a map of his route on their website.
