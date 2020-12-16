Walz announcement: return to normal not expected

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce some changes Wednesday afternoon to current COVID-19 restrictions for businesses and social gatherings, but a return to normal isn’t expected.
Indoor dining at bars and restaurants is expected to remain on pause through the holiday season. It’s also being reported that gyms will be allowed to reopen at 25 percent. In a letter to Governor Tim Walz, Hospitality Minnesota urged the governor to allow businesses to open up to 50% capacity Friday when the current executive order would expire.
The Governor also plans to unveil a strategy that prioritizes in-person learning for elementary students.
His announcement is planned for 1:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. You can watch it live on the KEYC News Now Facebook page.
