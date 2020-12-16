Winter high school athletes given Jan. 4, for practices to start

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Youth sports have been given the green light to begin practicing Jan. 4, less than three weeks away.
“We’re excited just to be able to provide a positive opportunity in an environment for kids, one that we’ll do our best to make sure it remains a safe environment,” Minnesota State High School League board member, Todd Waterbury said.
“Certainly, we have to wait and make sure that our numbers county wise and district wise are in the same shape that we need them to be to participate in person. This simply gives us the opportunity to, or districts across the state, the opportunity. Then, it’ll be the decision from district-to-district and conference-to-conference, in some aspects, to more forward at that point,” Waterbury added.
The MSHSL had their sights on an early 2021 start, prompting schedule arrangements.
“As a conference, we targeted 1-4 as a possible, actual beginning of practices an so, our schedules are ready to go, officials are in place. We’ve been proactive in working through that in the opportunity that we would have with practices starting in the 4th,” Waterbury said.
Waterbury added that the fall season was a learning experience and temperature checks, questionnaire for symptoms, possibly wearing masks during practices, will all be implemented, pending MSHSL guidance, to ensure schools are moving forward responsibly in hopes of an uninterrupted season.
Additional guidance regarding the resumption of practices and eventual competition will be forthcoming.
