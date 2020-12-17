Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop Board approves sale of building

FAIRFAX, Minn. (KEYC) - The Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop School District finalizes the sale of its middle school building in Fairfax.
At its board meeting last night, GFW approved the sale of the building to Retro Companies with an agreement that the school and community will still be able to use the facility.
The district signed a 99-year lease for $1 per year that will give them access to the gym, locker rooms, a new concession stand, and a multi-purpose room. Retro Companies will be updating the space to meet all applicable codes.
The school board initially voted to close the facility at the end of the school year last year. School officials say If the building was kept open and unoccupied, the estimated annual costs were $108,000 annually with overall repair costs coming in at $11.4 million.
