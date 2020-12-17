Local churches adds light to dark year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The churches that came together to give back to the community are St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, First Presbyterian Church, Hope Interfaith Center and Unitarian Universalist together created the first ever ‘Light the Night’ initiative.
These churches invite the community to create and drop off luminaries to light the longest night next Monday, December 21.
Anyone can be involved in this activity, all you need to do is drop off the luminaries at one of the four churches and then they will all be taken to one central location to be lit on the 21st.
The churches wanted to create a sense of hope and simulate a light at the end of the tunnel for 2020.
”The symbolism with the light and especially like I said, this year has been dark for so many people. To have some sort of faith and hope going into this new year,” faith formation professional team member at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Kelly Huber said.
The lights will be out throughout the night of the 21st, so the churches are asking participants to use LED candle lights instead of real candles.
