Mankato Area Public Schools plan for young students to return to class

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Getting elementary students back in the classroom. That’s one of the priorities Governor Tim Walz reiterated in his announcement on COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday, one that has many school districts, like Mankato Area Public Schools wasting no time to begin working on a plan.
“We’re pretty excited about it. We’ve been hearing from our community and our students about wanting to be in the classrooms and our staff as well and really excited to see the emphasis on our youngest learners,” says Stacy Wells, Director of Communications, Mankato Area Public Schools.
Young learners could be back filling the hallways in as early as a month.
The district says it plans to follow the same guidelines it already had in place, like social distancing and having less capacity in the classroom, along with some new rules implemented by the state. Those include requiring all staff to wear a mask and a face shield in school buildings and providing staff with optional COVID-19 testing every other week. With that plan in mind, they’re hoping to have elementary students walking through the doors in mid-January.
“You can bring the students back in bands of up to three grade levels, so we would look at something like doing a K,1,2 and then you have to wait two weeks before bringing in the second band, so we would do 3-5. The guidance yesterday did not change anything about our secondary, middle, and high school so we would look at going back to the model we had before this current online virtual learning,” says Wells.
The district is reminding families how they spend the holidays will play a critical role in making sure kids can return to class. The district says it will continue to offer distance learning to any student who feels more comfortable learning from home.
