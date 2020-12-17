Mankato churches adding light to dark year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Four churches in the Mankato area have come together to create ‘Light the Night’ to give the community hope and light.
The churches that came together to give back to the community are St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, First Presbyterian Church, Hope Interfaith Center and Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Mankato. Together they created the first ‘Light the Night’ initiative.
These churches are inviting the community to create and drop off luminaries that will be illuminated Monday, which is significant because Monday is the winter solstice.
Anyone can be involved in this activity — all you need to do is drop off the luminaries at one of the four churches. The luminaries will then be taken to one central location where they will be illuminated Monday.
The churches wanted to create a sense of hope and simulate light at the end of the tunnel for 2020.
”The symbolism with the light and, especially like I said, this year has been dark for so many people. To have some sort of faith and hope going into this new year,” St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Faith Formation Professional team member Kelly Huber said.
The lights will be out throughout Monday night, so the churches are asking participants to use LED candlelights instead of real candles.
