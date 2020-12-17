Mankato native stays close to home, signs with Maverick swim team

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s the time of year where stand out athletes get to see their hard work pay off, when signing national letters of intent.
Mankato native and East swimmer, Kaylee Sivertson, wraps up her high school swim career with a signature to join the Minnesota State Mankato, Maverick swim team.
“I’m super excited to be able to finally make it official,” Sivertson said.
“I’ve been swimming since I was nine and, so it’s just always been a big part of my life and I think a lot of times, seeing those older girls on the team and always wanting to be like them and I think it’s just cool now that I get to move onto the collegiate level.”
“It’s just really cool to be able to continue to represent Mankato and just again, being able to fall in the footsteps of a lot of people that I looked up to, especially some of my coaches,” Sivertson added.
