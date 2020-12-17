MDH: 83 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 2,775 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 2,775 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 389,171. Of those total cases, 29,527 are health care workers.
The state’s rolling seven-day positivity rate is down from the 15.5% peak reported two weeks ago, down to 12.4%. The number of cases linked to community spread is as high as it’s been since the beginning, at over 37%
In southern Minnesota, Brown and Waseca Counties are reporting 19 new cases each, while Blue Earth County has 18 new cases of COVID-19.
There have been 83 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 4,658. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 3,034.
There are 356,384 people who are no longer isolated.
20,172 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 4,353 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 5,033,129.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 1,973 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 262,530.
There have been 97 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 3,451.
204,855 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,301,445 people have been tested statewide.
