Minnesota’s unemployment rate down in November

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota is seeing jobs lost in November for the first time since April.
This comes as virus cases surged, businesses anticipating restrictions, and winter weather hitting earlier than usual.
According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the state’s unemployment rate dropped again in November, down to 4.4% from 4.6% in October.
Job losses were greatest in the leisure and hospitality industry, which was down 10,400 jobs or 5%.
“I think, big picture here, is our recovery is not going to be linear, the best way to get those jobs back in our state is for people to stay safe so we can regain that consumer confidence, particularly in the service sector in our economy,” said DEED Commissioner, Steve Grove.
Locally, the Mankato MSA’s year-over-year employment change was down 4.4 percent.
