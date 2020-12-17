Ries set to begin first season with Gusties

CR: ”I think we have a really good core group. And I think some of our newcomers are going to be really, really impactful right away. I think that was exciting for me to see some of the first years have had the ability to break the line-up immediately, and I think that’s always nice to see when you have some young ones with some promise, you know for the next couple of years. You are hopefully going to be in a good spot. So I’m excited to see it all come together. It’s a little hard to tell right now when you weren’t able to practice as a full team and see the unit as a whole. I think our identity is going to be scrappy. I think we’re a team that historically has had a lot of success and trying to help them understand why they have that target on their back and just playing freely and openly and enjoying what we’re doing is really being grateful for the opportunity to play. I think a lot of teams are going to have that feeling of having the game taken away for so long. It’s just going to be exciting to get back out there. So I think this is a group that’s just going to really enjoy it and you’re going to tell that they have a lot of fun doing it.”