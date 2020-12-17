Unemployment rate down in November

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota seeing jobs lost in November for the first time since April. This as virus cases surged, businesses anticipated restrictions, and winter weather hit earlier than usual.
According to the Department of Employment and Economic Development, the state’s unemployment rate dropped again in November, down to 4.4% from 4.6% in October. Job losses were greatest in Leisure & Hospitality, down 10,400 jobs or 5%. Locally, the Mankato MSA’s over the year employment change was down 4.4 percent.
