Wells woman dies in crash

The State Patrol reports a vehicle driven by 69-year-old James Bathke, of Wells, was southbound on Highway 22, while another vehicle driven by 62-year-old Michael Johnson, of Elmore, was northbound on Highway 22. Both vehicles collided at 240th Street. James Bathke’s passenger, 67-year-old Patricia Bathke died at the scene. Both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.