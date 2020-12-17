Wells woman dies in crash

WELLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A Wells woman is killed in a two-vehicle collision in Faribault County.
The accident happened just before 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
The State Patrol reports a vehicle driven by 69-year-old James Bathke, of Wells, was southbound on Highway 22, while another vehicle driven by 62-year-old Michael Johnson, of Elmore, was northbound on Highway 22. Both vehicles collided at 240th Street. James Bathke’s passenger, 67-year-old Patricia Bathke died at the scene. Both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
No details have been released on what caused the collision.
