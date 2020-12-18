Albert Lea business issued cease-and-desist for violating executive order

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Health announced Friday it has taken regulatory action against restaurants in Albert Lea and Lakeville after violating an executive order.
MDH says The Interchange, in Albert Lea, and Alibi Drinkery, in Lakeville, were issued the cease-and-desist orders after it determined the establishments violated Executive Order 20-99 by allowing on-site consumption of food and beverages.
The state’s health departments said it inspected The Interchange Wednesday and found the establishment open for on-site consumption of food and beverages, which violates Executive Order 20-99. The establishment’s operator reportedly indicated to MDH representatives that the business would continue to allow on-site consumption.
“COVID-19 protocols are designed to slow the spread of this virus and reduce the impacts of this pandemic,” MDH Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff said. “Our preference is always to work with business to bring them into compliance, and we consider regulatory actions as a last resort. The vast majority of businesses are doing their best to help slow down the spread of COVID-19, and we owe it to them to have a consistent and fair enforcement approach.”
The Alibi Drinkery announced Tuesday in a social media post that it would be open Wednesday. News outlets from the Twin Cities reportedly posted photographs taken Wednesday that showed patrons consuming food and beverages on-site, violating Executive Order 20-99.
The photographs also reportedly show staff members not wearing face coverings, which violates Executive Order 20-81.
The Alibi Drinkery announced Thursday on social media that it was open and welcoming customers to stop by for food and drinks.
MDH issued the cease-and-desist order after law enforcement verified that the establishment was open.
