Help MnDOT name a Snowplow
By Kelsey Barchenger | December 18, 2020 at 12:37 PM CST - Updated December 18 at 12:42 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s your time to shine, The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking for help in coming up with names for 8 snowplows in the agency’s fleet.

The organization is looking for everything from a creative, witty, or fun name. Ideas can be submitted on the MnDOT website. The submission form will be open until Jan. 22.

In February, MnDOT plans to share some of the best name ideas and invite the public to vote on their favorites. The eight names that get the most votes will then make their way onto a snowplow in each district.

