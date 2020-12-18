Lake Crystal woman dies while being held at Blue Earth County Jail

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A 60-year-old Lake Crystal woman reportedly died while being held at the Blue Earth County Jail Friday.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Nancy Lou Antonson of Lake Crystal was arrested at approximately 8:14 p.m. Thursday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and drug possession.
Antonson was turned over to the Blue Earth County Jail to be held for court on related charges.
But authorities say that jail staff found Antonson unresponsive in her cell at approximately 8:21 a.m. Friday. They add that lifesaving efforts by jail staff and ambulance personnel were unsuccessful.
The incident remains under investigation by the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.
