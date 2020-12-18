Mankato musicians form Coffee Hag Choir to perform ‘Let it Be’

“It was the end of March, and I was sitting in my office trying to find money for my business,” Jenn-Melby Kelley, owner of The Coffee Hag and musician, said. “I was just feeling everything really hard, it was really heavy on my heart. Thinking about my family, my friends, my staff, my business, our community. And it was really late, probably 2 in the morning. And I was just frustrated and angry. And I heard “Let it Be” on the radio and I just sobbed.”