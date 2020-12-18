Mankato Public Safety warns of scammers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety warns of a new scam circulating in the area.
Local authorities say scammers are using phone spoofing software to make it look like they are calling from the Mankato Department of Public Safety, even using staff names to advise victims to pay fines via MoneyPak. The scammer tells the victim they’ve missed a court date and have a warrant for their arrest.
“The government agencies are just not going to contact you over the phone and have you pay for any type of citation or warrant or anything like that by using a gift card or any type of electronic transaction typically,” says Chris Baukol, Commander-Strategic Response at the Mankato Department of Public Safety.
Police suggest to hang up and call 911 if you receive a scam call like this, and If you’re contacted by someone claiming to be from the government, never provide any financial or private information.
