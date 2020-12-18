MDH: 65 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 2,737 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 2,737 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 391,889. Of those total cases, 29,835 are health care workers.
New cases locally include Blue Earth County with 26, and Le Sueur, Martin, and Waseca Counties, each with 13 new cases of COVID-19.
There have been 65 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The fatalities include residents from Faribault and Le Sueur Counties. The statewide death toll is now at 4,723. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 3,070.
There are 360,868 people who are no longer isolated.
20,323 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 4,383 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 5,096,768.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 1,905 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 264,664.
There have been no additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll remains at 3,451.
208,787 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,307,458 people have been tested statewide.
