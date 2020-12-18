A message from Minnesota restaurants and bars on outdoor dining

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - B.Y.O.B, or bring your own blanket in this case. That’s what local bars and restaurants are stressing as some prepare to open up outdoor dining this weekend.
While Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is extending his ban on indoor dining into January, he is allowing outdoor dining to resume at 50 percent capacity with a limit of 100 people, beginning Saturday. No more than four people will be allowed at a table and tables must be 6 feet apart. Outdoor tents are allowed as long as two walls are removed. There is a 10 p.m. curfew for outdoor dining.
Locally, Pub 500 in Mankato is among those inviting patrons to brave the cold and sit outdoors. The bar says it is taking reservations for this weekend and will have a fire pit on-site to help warm guests up on the patio.
