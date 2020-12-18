Minnesota State University, Mankato nabs national recognition

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This fall, students from close to a hundred countries attended Minnesota State University, Mankato.
“This international piece, is just apart of the bigger picture of creating an academically invigorating learning environment where we support students,” Interim Dean of Global Education, Anne Dahlman said.
MSU International Student Enrollment Ranks twelfth nationally and this is the second time in three years that they have received a high ranking.
The ranking system reflects the data that was taken from the 2019-2020 school year, last year, 1,554 international students attended MSU.
The enrollment rate for international students has doubled since 2012 when there was only 770 students enrolled from different countries.
School leaders say three factors contribute to a lot of the university’s success.
“Academics is #1, we have amazing programs, that’s how students choose to go to college from an international perspective. Second, we are very affordable, our price point makes international education or studying abroad affordable to students of middle class backgrounds from different countries. Third, they know someone on campus,” Dahlman said.
These students are coming from all over the world to study at MSU and be emerged in the American culture.
In the fall of this year, the university had international students from over 95 different nations and most of them stemmed from Nepal, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia.
Many people do not know how important it is for these students to come from oversees and get a hands-on education to prepare and set themselves up for a bright future.
“I’m an international student myself and I know that the value of U.S. education is still #1 in the world despite the pandemic, despite all of the social and political pressures. It’s hard to get into this country, that is the main concern that students have, they want to come here, the value is amazing,” Dahlman said.
