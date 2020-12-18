More than 2,400 people receive gift cards through Holiday Sharing Tree

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Despite challenges brought on by the pandemic, the Holiday Sharing Tree continues its mission to provide gifts to those in need this holiday season.
For their 35th year in the community, the program switched to gift cards due to COVID. During distribution this week they handed out gift cards to more than 2400 local recipients. Through the generosity of local businesses, donors and volunteers the program has now given out a total of more than 70 thousand gifts to people in need in Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties.
“talking to the recipients yesterday when they picked their gift cards up they were thrilled, now they have the opportunity to go out and buy some groceries or gifts for their families and to see the gratitude on these people’s faces yesterday just made all the challenges through COVID really worth it,” says Liz Thiesse, project manager, Holiday Sharing Tree.
For many recipients, this is the only gift they receive during the holiday season.
