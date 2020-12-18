Mount Kato opens 2020-21 season

December 18, 2020

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One local attraction isn’t waiting for Mother Nature. Mount Kato has been busy making some snow of its own.

Mount Kato has officially opened up for the 2020-2021 season. There are some COVID-19 restrictions to take note of before you arrive, including no indoor seating as of now, and face coverings in all indoor buildings. For a closer look at how your experience may be different than year’s past due to the pandemic, visit www.mountkato.com.

