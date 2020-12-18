MSU internship gives nursing students COVID hospital experience

This week, three hospitals in southern Minnesota began taking in MSU nursing students in a rapid-response move to help with nursing shortages and a surge in COVID hospitalizations. Typically hands-on experience takes place through summer internships..but local health care facilities say they need help now. 33 MSU students are currently enrolled. Several of the interns are students who have technically graduated from nursing school, but have yet to take their final exam in order to begin practice as an entry-level nurse.