MSU Mankato ranks 12th for international students

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato ranks nationally for its large population of international students.
The university ranks number 12 in a report released by the Institute of International Education.
The rankings reflect data from the 2019-20 academic year and list MSU as having 1,554 international students over the course of that year. The college’s international student enrollment more than doubled in size since 2012.
In the fall of 2020, MSU had international students from 95 different nations, with the most students coming from Nepal, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia.
