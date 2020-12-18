Myon Burrell enjoys 1st days of freedom after prison release

Tyesha’s death and the swift arrest of Burrell and two co-defendants have been touted repeatedly by Klobuchar — the city’s top prosecutor at the time of the crime — as an example of finding justice for victims of gangs and gun violence. The girl’s grieving parents appeared in campaign ads during Klobuchar’s successful run for the U.S. Senate in 2006. And Burrell was mentioned, again, on the Democratic debate stage during her presidential bid last year.