Picks of the litter: Stevie and Dr. Shepherd

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We feature two cats looking for loving homes as this weeks picks of the litter.
The first is Stevie. A female teen cat who loves to cuddle and is very active. She would do well with another playful cat or as the only pet.
Dr. Shepherd on the other hand is a male teen cat who’s more on the shy side and takes a bit to warm up to people, but does do well with other cats.
If you or someone you know is interested in adopting either of these furry friends or any of the pets down at BENCHS contact the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.