SCC, Winona State University announce Healthcare Associate to Bachelor’s Degree Partnership

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College partners with Winona State University to assist in student success.
The partnership allows SCC Medical Assistant Grads to seamlessly transfer into WSU Healthcare Leadership Administration Bachelor of Science degree program.
“So it allows our students to achieve their bachelors at a faster rate and work in the health care setting, to a potential move up in their career endeavors,” SCC Medical Assisting Program Director Kristen Cox said.
WSU’s program is delivered entirely online, so SCC graduates can go right to work as medical assistants as they pursue their Bachelors of science wherever they may live.
For information about this pathway partnership, individuals are encouraged to call 507-389-7200.
