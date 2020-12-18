Semi carrying 116 pigs overturns in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A semi carrying pigs overturned Friday morning in Mankato.
The Minnesota State Patrol reports the semi was traveling on the U.S. Highway 169 exit ramp to U.S. Highway 14 east when it overturned at approximately 9:16 a.m.
The Freightliner semi was hauling 116 pigs in a livestock trailer when it tipped over on the ramp and came to rest on the shoulder.
No injuries were reported at the scene, nor were any pigs injured from the crash.
The semi was being driven by 58-year-old Steven Croucher of Missouri. The semi is owned by Lil Bit Livestock, LLC, out of Columbia, Missouri.
The roadway was reopened at 11:16 a.m.
Formal charges are still pending following an investigation and commercial vehicle inspection.
