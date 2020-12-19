Great Mankato Toy Drive collects 150 toys and $900 for children

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Nakato Bar and Grill in downtown North Mankato hosted their sixth annual Great Mankato Toy Drive to assist families in need of gifts.
The initiative benefits the children at the Committee Against Domestic Abuse and the Family Advocacy Center of South Central Minnesota.
The event switched to an outdoor drop off event this year where people dropped off toys and cash donations.
They collected a 150 gifts and raised $900 in cash donations.
