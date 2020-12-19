Local restaurants adapt to new COVID-19 guidelines

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Under new state COVID-19 guidelines going into effect this weekend, bars and restaurants are allowed to offer outdoor dining options at either 50% capacity or no more than 100 people at a time. Customers also need to remain seated while eating.
“As much as we can to mitigate the risk to provide some of that economic activity while getting the most benefit on the safety and the health side of this,” said Governor Tim Walz in his announcement on Wednesday.
Local restaurants are now adapting. With the weather getting colder, Pub 500 and The 507 are making plans to adjust.
Peter Whiteman, General Manager of Pub 500, says, “We encourage to bring your own blankets. We’ve got the fireplace going. We don’t have any heaters persae, but you’re welcome to bring your own. We’ve got lots of hot drinks, whatever keeps you warm.”
Monday, the state legislature passed a COVID-19 relief package, which is expected to be signed into law this upcoming Wednesday. The relief package totals to $216 million and provides aid to those without jobs, entertainment establishments, non-profits, gyms, restaurants and bars. Businesses say they are hopeful for the restrictions to ease even further in the near future.
Isaiah Pitchford, General Manager of 507, added, “The way I look at is that it’s a chance to give the customers what we want to give them, and if they want to come out they do and if not, then we just keep building the hype for when we can have them inside.”
