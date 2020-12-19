Mankato YMCA excited to be back in business

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New state COVID-19 regulations go into effect this weekend.
Starting Saturday, gyms in Minnesota can reopen at 25 percent capacity or have up to 100 people inside at a time.
The new regulations mean gyms are open for the first time in four weeks.
The biggest modification is that masks have to be worn at all times whether you are lifting weights, on the elliptical or running on the treadmill.
Many gyms, including the Mankato YMCA, opened their doors early Saturday morning so their members could get in for a workout.
Both YMCA members and staff said they are excited to get back on their feet.
“Complete joy, they are what makes this YMCA the community that it is. They are my joy and my friends, I get to see my friends again. It has been extremely exciting,” Mankato YMCA Member Relations Director Ashley Dahlman said.
The YMCA has made a lot of changes to their protocols since Walz loosened restrictions for gyms and fitness centers.
They’re ramping up the cleaning process, enforcing the mask mandate, taking temperatures upon arrival and recommending that members make reservations ahead of time.
“Easy app, you can sign up for the area that you would like to workout in and you get a time slot. We just use it to control the occupancy that’s it. If you want to book back-to-back reservations, you are more than welcome too,” Dahlman said.
Avid gym-goers said they don’t mind the protocols because they are getting back into their therapeutic workout regiment and what they missed during the pause.
“Not coming in, kind of put a wrench in my whole routine for the day. I am pretty disciplined in what I do each day and the times that I do it, so I kind of had to replace that hour to an hour and a half each day with something else. Ya, the routine was a big difference for me and which affected me mentally too,” Mankato YMCA member Aaron Britz said.
For many members, getting a workout in isn’t just for physical health but for the emotional and mental aspects as well.
“Mentally, this is just one thing in my day for about an hour that gets me out and gets me away from the office. Gets those endorphins going so I feel good,” Britz said.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.