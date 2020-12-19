Mayo Clinic administers its first COVID-19 vaccines

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — Six health care staffers at the Mayo Clinic rolled up their sleeves to receive the first COVID-19 vaccinations.
“Now we hopefully have a light at the end of the tunnel, and it’s really the first very hopeful things that we’ve had to look forward to throughout this,” Dr. Casey Clements, an emergency medicine physician at the Mayo Clinic.
The Mayo Clinic in Rochester gave its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccination on Friday.
In February, with a pandemic on the horizon, a team of six health care staff came together to help combat COVID-19 early on.
Since then, the three nurses from the Medical ICU, one respiratory therapist, one ICU physician, and one Emergency Department physician has cared for hundreds of patients with COVID-19.
Those six were the first to be vaccinated at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
“It is all about the teamwork which is the Mayo way,” said Meera Patel, a medical ICU nurse at the Mayo Clinic. “We’re all about teamwork and I think that really shows here that it wasn’t just one singular person getting the shot. It was all of us together.”
The first shipment of vaccines to Mayo was delivered Thursday. A team was on hand as 2,925 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine were delivered.
The vaccines arrived in three boxes of 975 doses.
Distribution of the vaccines will occur in phases, with those at the highest risk before others.
Nationwide, those working regularly in designated inpatient COVID-19 units, the Emergency Department, emergency medical services, long-term care and the morgue are the first eligible recipients of the vaccine.
To coordinate phases over the upcoming months, Mayo will continue to work with state and local governments on future vaccine distribution.
”The safety data that’s come out has been remarkable. It’s been absolutely incredible, and I think the efficacy and the safety profile is really beyond our wildest hopes as to what it could be,” Clements added.
Health officials remind citizens that the vaccine is one step in controlling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Continue to practice social distancing, wear a mask properly outside your home, wash your hands frequently, and follow your state and local recommendations until the spread has stopped.
“A significant portion of the community is going to have to get vaccinated until it can stop spreading person to person,” concluded Clements.
