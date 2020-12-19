Tent Sale helps benefit shopping and hospitality industries

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Circle Inn Bar in North Mankato hosted a second Holiday Shopping Tent Sale after seeing success with their last event.
The sale creates a space for vendors and crafters and also benefits those in the shopping and hospitality industry.
There were almost 30 vendors at the sale including Design & Wine, Prairie Willow and Glossup Girls.
The bar was able to sell their off-sale liquor, frozen food and material items.
The event also served as a way for participants to make money and store it away for the industry’s slower months.
”Right now with it being the holiday season and just that people are being really aware of where they are shopping, which is awesome. So, moving into January and you know just trying to be creative because that is typically one of the slowest months for this industry,” bar owner Jeni Bobholz said.
This event was also a resource for the last minute Christmas shoppers to get everything checked off their lists.
