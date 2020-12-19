Toys for Tots event gives gifts to over 3,000 local kids

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Toys for Tots in Mankato hosted their toy distribution today.
The program, which collects new, unwrapped toys for kids in need, distributed gifts to over 3,000 children this year. Children aging from infants to 14 year olds received prebagged toys donated from area locals.
This year, there was a 12% increase in families who needed gifts. Thanks to the Mankato area, 1,156 families and 3,155 children were served.
“It’s different to see. It’s more of a reality [that] comes to play when you see all of the cars coming through. We had to do two cars a minute to get everybody through in six hours, and we’re probably not gonna quite make our goal, but it’s going to be close,” says Bernie Thompson, a volunteer.
Though fewer volunteers were able to help with distribution this year, a handful of veterans came together to make it happen.
