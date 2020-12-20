American Red Cross in need of blood

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Family YMCA is hosting a blood drive this week to help with the increased need for blood donations.
The American Red Cross will be at the Mankato YMCA on Dec. 21st from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. in their red gym.
All of the donated blood will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies and then used for blood transfusions if the antibodies are found within the blood.
There will be safety measures and physical distancing will also be put in place in that the blood drive.
”I think it’s so beneficial, there are so many people that are in need of blood transfusions through this. I’ve seen friends of my own that have corona and had to get blood transfusions. It is a nationwide shortage,” Mankato YMCA member relations director, Ashley Dahlman said.
The drive is by appointment only so if you want to schedule one then contact the Red Cross by calling 1-800-RED CROSS or going to www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: YMCAKATO.
