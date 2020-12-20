Christy’s Crystals gets creative during holiday season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Burning Yule logs is a tradition that goes back centuries, and local shop Christy’s Crystals wanted to educate the area with their Create Your Own Personal Yule Log event.
This custom is originally a Nordic tradition and is done around the Winter Solstice, which celebrates darkness starting to come to an end.
The log itself is lit and slowly burned throughout the Twelve Days of Christmas.
Participants at the event got the chance to add their own touch of flare to their personal Yule log to brighten up their houses for the historic holiday custom.
”Christmas has become a commodity so it is nice to look back at the older traditions. When it wasn’t about money, it wasn’t about gifts, it was about foraging in nature for what you had and making use of that and celebrating that. The gifts from nature with your family and friends,” Christy’s Crystals partner, Tracy Cummings said.
The Yule Log craft involved small logs, greenery, pinecones and more.
