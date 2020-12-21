Bonus Gift Card Program brings in thousands of dollars to downtown businesses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A bonus gift card program, encouraging shoppers to spend their money locally, helps bring in thousands of dollars to downtown Mankato businesses.
Through the Bonus Gift Card program, City Center Partnership offered $20 gift cards with a $50 minimum purchase from participating businesses. City Center announced over the weekend the program funds had been exhausted. The program leveraged an additional 25 thousand dollars in spending within downtown Mankato businesses.
