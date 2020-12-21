Bridge Plaza makes progress on construction

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bridge Plaza in Mankato has made lots of progress on the construction of their new building. Centrally located in downtown, the complex will provide many services to the local community.
The facility offers a variety of spaces including room for offices, restaurants, and retail businesses. Plans are also in the works for a local gym to move into the plaza. Luxury apartments occupy the top floor with views overlooking Mankato. The views can also be enjoyed by locals looking to host a party on one of the many patios and party spaces the building has for renting.
“It’s nice to have the building right across the street from the silo project, and with other new projects coming to the north end of downtown, it fits now. It fills in a gap. It bridges the south part of downtown with the north part of downtown, and being right at the bridge, it’s a nice addition, and it’s nice to see it finally built,” says Mike Brennan, President of Brennan Companies.
The building’s construction incorporated resources from the region including Cambria countertops and Vetterstone sourced from local prairie buff and Alabama stone. Bridge Plaza says they are the only building in existence to combine the two types of stone, making it a unique addition to the Mankato skyline.
