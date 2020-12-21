Charley’s Restaurant & Lounge decides not to reopen indoor dining

“Understand that irrational decision making is starting to happen because we are getting desperate. We here at Charley’s are a prime example. Our decision to attempt to open this weekend was not to bring publicity to our community or to defy anyone’s beliefs about the Coronavirus. Our decision to attempt to open this weekend was to try to keep the lights on. it was to try to get our employees the extra money they may need to get through this holiday time. And it was to bring to light the unfair treatment that is being cast down on the bar and restaurant industry,” Charley’s posted on social media, a few hours before it was set to open Friday afternoon.