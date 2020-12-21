Charley’s Restaurant & Lounge decides not to reopen indoor dining

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While it was initially on the list of businesses vowing to defy the state’s COVID-19 restrictions and reopen to indoor dining last week, Charley’s Restaurant and Lounge in Mankato decided to reverse its decision.
“Understand that irrational decision making is starting to happen because we are getting desperate. We here at Charley’s are a prime example. Our decision to attempt to open this weekend was not to bring publicity to our community or to defy anyone’s beliefs about the Coronavirus. Our decision to attempt to open this weekend was to try to keep the lights on. it was to try to get our employees the extra money they may need to get through this holiday time. And it was to bring to light the unfair treatment that is being cast down on the bar and restaurant industry,” Charley’s posted on social media, a few hours before it was set to open Friday afternoon.
The restaurant went on to apologize to those who felt its attempt to reopen was insensitive during the pandemic and says it still believes in our state leaders to help the hospitality industry moving forward.
