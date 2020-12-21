The Docket: North Mankato considers regulating food trucks, stimulus package expected to pass

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato City Council considers regulating food trucks and Congress reaches a deal on a new economic relief package.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of Dec. 21, 2020.
North Mankato City Council will hold a public hearing Monday night to consider regulating food trucks in the city.
The ordinance would prohibit food trucks from operating within 500 feet of restaurants or community events unless they are authorized by the event sponsor.
In a recent work session, the council discussed the impact food trucks could have on nearby brick-and-mortar restaurants.
The public hearing is set for 7:00 p.m.
Lawmakers announced the agreement on an economic relief package after days of negotiations, and passage by Congress is expected Monday.
The agreement would establish temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefits and $600 direct stimulus payments to most Americans, along with a fresh round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses and funding for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.
