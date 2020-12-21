Fairmont Opera House receives grant for livestream equipment

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - A new grant will help The Fairmont Opera House be more accessible to audiences in the community and beyond.
The $26,000 dollar grant from the Schmeekle Foundation will be used to purchase and install robotic cameras to livestream future performances. While the pandemic might have forced the organization to take a second look at programming, the building’s director says the improvement will also help anyone who can’t get into the building to see a live performance.
“The opera house isn’t just a place for performances. Our local Fairmont Chamber of Commerce has used our stage for meetings, and we’ve had speakers here on stage so this equipment also allows for that too. so if there’s a speaker that wants to come in and stream a speech to wherever that can happen here as well, a meeting when we can have more people back in the room for meetings,”
Before the pandemic, the Opera House was on track to bring in 90 to $100,000 in ticket revenue annually. After a rough year, Potthoff says they’re hoping this new addition will help them expand their reach.
