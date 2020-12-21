Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato begins vaccinating health care workers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A big day in southern Minnesota, as Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato administers its first COVID-19 vaccine.
On Monday, Mayo-Mankato will give 192 vaccines to health care workers, prioritizing those at the highest risk of contracting coronavirus. Mayo’s other southwest Minnesota facilities will begin vaccinating health care workers tomorrow. Legred said he felt great after getting the shot and was honored to be the first.
“I have family members who have died, I have family members who are hospitalized right now with coronavirus. I just hope and pray that the American people listen to the people who have dedicated their lives to helping people,” says Legred.
As Mayo Clinic Health System receives more doses, we’ll learn more about when the general public will be able to get their vaccine.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.